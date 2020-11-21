Society's Child
Lock her up! 'Zero self-awareness': Hillary Clinton walloped by critics after saying 'one man's ego' has imperiled integrity of US 'democracy'
RT
Sat, 21 Nov 2020 06:05 UTC
Clinton took to Twitter to grandstand on Friday, declaring "Protecting one man's ego is not worth damaging the legitimacy of our democracy."
The comment was presumably a reference to Trump, who has challenged the results of the presidential election earlier this month, refusing to concede to Democratic challenger Joe Biden. However, social media users did a double-take, pointing out that Clinton's tweet was an uncannily accurate description of her own behavior following her 2016 loss to Trump.
"It's cool to take over 3 years of lies to protect one woman's ego, amirite?" snarked one user, as others reminded Clinton in detail how she had been one of the primary forces behind the Russiagate conspiracy theory that attempted to delegitimize Trump's victory four years ago as the product of his "collusion" with the Kremlin, which was never proven despite the enormous amount of time and taxpayers' money spent on multiple investigations of the allegations.
Some took Clinton's failure to actually name Trump and ran with it, "agreeing" that democracy should be preserved even if it hurts Biden's ego.
Others pointed out that Clinton herself had urged Biden not to concede under any circumstances.
At least one user noticed something else odd about Clinton's tweet - and indeed similar phrases seemed to be on the lips of several 'verified' anti-Trump Twitter accounts.
While many of the Trump campaign's legal challenges to vote counting in key swing states have been rejected, the president has hinted he has further tricks up his sleeve. Trump has maintained since before election day that mail-in voting would produce fraudulent results - a claim rejected by the Democrats.
