Doctor Simone Gold
The left-wing media is having a heyday with the news that America's Frontline Doctors head Dr. Simone Gold was arrested for having appeared at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6.

Dr. Gold was present with her megaphone to deliver a speech about the dangers and ineffectiveness of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines, urging listeners to instead take advantage of safe, effective and inexpensive remedies like hydroxychloroquine (HCQ).

Believing the Capitol to have been open to the public, she says, Dr. Gold, who runs a clinic in Los Angeles, entered the building and stayed neatly within the velvet ropes of the rotunda as she warned those around her not to fall for the Chinese virus vaccine hoax.

Because she was merely seen at the so-called "insurrection," Dr. Gold is being treated like a "domestic terrorist." Two others who were with her, 52-year-old Gina Bisignano and 37-year-old John Strand, are also facing charges simply because of their presence at Donald Trump's Stop the Steal rally.

Back in the summer, Dr. Gold appeared alongside other doctors at the America's Frontline Doctors "White Coat Summit" to talk about remedies for the China flu that the medical deep state does not want people knowing about using.

Dr. Gold also published her own "white paper" on HCQ explaining how the generic anti-malaria drug works to treat coronaviruses. You can read the paper at this link.

