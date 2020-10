© Kyle Grillot / AFP - Getty Images file



The change is a significant escalation over its previous actions targeting QAnon and one of the broadest rules the social media giant has put in place in its history.Facebook said Tuesday that it is banning all QAnon accounts from its platforms, a significant escalation over its previous actions and one of the broadest rules the social media giant has put in place in its history.Facebook said the change is an update on the policy it created in August that initially only removed accounts related to the QAnon conspiracy theory that discussed violence, which resulted in the termination of 1,500 pages, groups and profiles.The spokesperson said the company believed it needed to limit the "ability of QAnon and Militarized Social Movements to operate and organize on our platform."The Facebook spokesperson said the company is "not going after individual posts," but whole accounts that spread the conspiracy theory, which has been tied to acts of violence.QAnon accounts have become centralized hubs for coordinated disinformation campaigns in the last several weeks. Before last Tuesday's debate, QAnon accounts pushed the conspiracy theory that former Vice President Joe Biden was secretly wearing an earpiece before the debate even began.In the last week, the QAnon community has pushed the conspiracy theory that Trump is not sick with the coronavirus, but carrying out secret missions in a fictitious war that has been predicted by QAnon followers.Generally, QAnon accounts are also spreaders of coronavirus disinformation, as many followers do not believe the virus exists or that it's as deadly as scientists say."We have to think about the QAnon networks as the rails upon which misinformation is driven," said Joan Donovan, research director of the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy at the Harvard Kennedy School. "Every account, event and page are tracks where disinformation can be spread. So it is imperative that Facebook dismantle their infrastructure. Without Facebook, they are not rendered inert, but it will make it more difficult to quickly spread disinformation."With the new and complete ban, Facebook faces new hurdles to identifying accounts and enforcement. Reacting to the partial ban in August, QAnon groups and followers shifted tactics to evade moderation, dropping explicit references to Q, and "camouflaging" QAnon content under hashtags ostensibly about protecting children.Ben Collins covers disinformation, extremism and the internet for NBC News.Brandy Zadrozny is an investigative reporter for NBC News.