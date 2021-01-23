© REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo



Alphabet Inc's Google said on Friday it would block its search engine in Australia if the government proceeds with a new code that would force it and Facebook Inc to pay media companies for the right to use their content.Google's threat escalates a battle with publishers such as News Corp that is being closely watched around the world. The search giant had warned that its 19 million Australian users would face degraded search and YouTube experiences if the new code were enforced.Silva made no mention of YouTube in prepared remarks, as the video service is expected to be exempted under revisions to the code last month."People who want to work with that in Australia, you're very welcome. But we don't respond to threats," Morrison told reporters.At the inquiry, Australian Competition and Consumer Commission chair Rod Sims, who has overseen the new rules, said he could not predict what the tech giants would do but said "there's always brinkmanship in serious negotiations"."They talk of commercial deals where they're in full control of the deal," he said. "In my view that's not a commercial deal."Google's threat to limit its services in Australia came just hours after the internet giant reached a content-payment deal with some French news publishers as part of three-year, $1.3-billion push to support publishers.Google's testimony "is part of a pattern of threatening behaviour that is chilling for anyone who values our democracy," said Peter Lewis, director of the Australia Institute's Centre for Responsible Technology.