What was Congress looking for?

Amazon: It's the everything

Apple: It's the App Store

Facebook: It's the acquisitions (and the data)

So many acquisitions

Google: It's a lot of bad behavior

Google is now not only a seller and broker of digital advertising across the Internet, but they now also control significant portions of the web browsers, operating systems, and platforms upon which these digital ads are delivered. This gives Google the ability to single-handedly shift an entire ecosystem in nearly any direction they decide, based simply on their scale. Google can then use its dominance to demand a higher share of ad revenues from buyers and sellers, and there is little leverage available to counteract this position in a negotiation.

So now what?

Reduce conflicts of interest through structural separations and line of business restrictions



That's a lot of words to say something very simple: these companies need to be split up. Dominant platforms, the report concludes, are exploiting their integration, tying products and services together anticompetitively while exploiting that dominance to squeeze profits out of would-be competitors. How do you fix that? By un-integrating them.



Implement rules to prevent discrimination, favoritism, and self-preferencing



There's no law against systematically preferencing your own content above third parties' content, because antitrust laws were written before anyone knew that digital content was a thing that could have a dollar value attached to it. Congress, the committee concludes, needs to consider bills that would mandate nondiscrimination. If that reminds you of net neutrality, you're not wrong; the report cites the FCC's now-defunct 2015 Open Internet Order as an example.



Promote innovation through interoperability and open access



If a firm has data locked up, customers don't think they can switch away, and competitors can't access the same playing field. If that data becomes accessible, it becomes harder to abuse anticompetitively. The EU is also considering a law that would mandate data interoperability among platforms.



Reduce market power through merger presumptions



As of right now, legally speaking, mergers are assumed to be harmless unless regulators leap in and prove otherwise. The committee proposes switching the burden of proof: acquisitions by dominant platforms would be assumed to be anticompetitive until the merging parties can prove otherwise.



Strengthening the antitrust laws



Antitrust enforcement in the United States has fallen off precipitously since roughly 1980. Court rulings over time have weakened existing statutes and made it difficult both for regulators and private parties to challenge anticompetitive conduct in court. So, the report concludes, we need to strengthen antitrust law to broaden the theories of harm regulators use to make merger determinations. And in that vein, the report also recommends "invigorating" merger enforcement — i.e., putting a whole lot more time and money into it than regulatory agencies currently do.

Will that actually happen?

