The chief executives of Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet-owned Google have agreed to voluntarily testify at a hearing before the Senate Commerce Committee on Oct. 28 about a key law protecting internet companies.Facebook and Twitter confirmed on Friday that theirThat came a day after the committee unanimously voted to approve a plan to subpoena the three CEOs to appear before the panel.Twitter's Dorsey tweeted on Friday that the hearing "must be constructive & focused on what matters most to the American people: how we work together to protect elections."which protects internet companies from liability over content posted by users,Republican President Donald Trump has made holding tech companies accountable for allegedly stifling conservative voices a theme of his administration. As a result,but there is little chance of approval by Congress this year.Last week Trump met with nine Republican state attorneys general to discuss the fate of Section 230 after the Justice Department unveiled a legislative proposal aimed at reforming the law.The chief executives of Google, Facebook, Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. recently testified before the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel. The panel, which is investigating how the companies' practices hurt rivals, is expected to release its report as early as next Monday.