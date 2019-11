© Reuters



Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple are pushing back against the US government's antitrust investigations, downplaying their dominance of the tech sector, playing dumb, and staying quiet where they can't obfuscate.The Big Tech behemoths responded to written questions sent by the House Judiciary Committee -no easy feat for two trillion-dollar companies and two more that are approaching that figure. Answers were shared with reporters on Tuesday, according to Reuters.Google claimed that because "the vast majority" of clicks generated by a Google search go to websites not owned by Google,Google denied favoring its own services, such asover rivals' in searches, though one would be hard-pressed to find another video platform's links under a Google video search.Google's massive data advantage in "vertical integration" of its advertising platform may allow it to target ads more precisely, but - the search giantgiving its competitors a fair chance.Last year, Google controlled 76 percent of the search ad market, a figure that was projected to grow to 80 percent this year - not leaving much room for competition.as the megacorp pleaded ignorance of certain requested categories - i.e.when lawmakers asked to see how many searches displayed information about a business' location.similarly played hard to get,if they mimicked a central function of Facebook and its subsidiaries too exactly, butmerely stating that certain apps it removed had "violated its policies" in some unspecified way. Senators Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) and Chris Coons (D-Delaware), unsatisfied with the responses they received,too, let slip a few morsels of anticompetitive behavior -something that could eventually drive smaller sellers, who can't afford to forgo profit by taking part in a price war, out of business. The e-retailing giant admits it uses data aggregated from those merchants for "business purposes" on its own site, butby way of juicy details, claiming only two employees had availed themselves of its arbitration option, but hintedSeveral politicians have threatened to break up the massive corporations, and it's not clear - if the investigations do turn up any antitrust violations - how far-reaching the remedies will be.