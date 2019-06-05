© Bloomberg

A wave of antitrust probe headlines on Facebook Inc. and Google parent Alphabet Inc. just yanked about $137 billion from FANG (Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Google) stocks' market values.The move comes as politicians from both parties face increasing pressure to apply tougher regulation on tech and telecom giants like Alphabet and Facebook Inc. and even break up the companies -- which are among the largest in the U.S.Two FANG megacaps that were not directly targeted -- Netflix Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. -- also sold off sharply. Amazon plunged 4.7% as about $41 billion was wiped out of the e-commerce giant. Netflix lost $2.5 billion from its market value as the stock fell 1.6%.