Google, Facebook Set 2018 Lobbying Records as Tech Scrutiny Intensifies

Privacy Rules

Google, Amazon.com Inc. and Facebook Inc. set company records for lobbying spending in 2018 as Washington's scrutiny of Big Tech intensified., according to federal disclosures, in a year when its chief executive officer, Sundar Pichai, made his first appearance before Congress. The search giant, which spent $4.9 million in the last three months of the year, according to a Tuesday filing, beat its previous record of more than $18 million from 2017., more than the record $12.8 million the company spent in 2017.Although the online retailer has faced less ire in Washington than Facebook and Google, it's had its share of criticism, including allegations by Trump that it doesn't pay its fair share of U.S. Postal Service costs to deliver its packages., the filings say, as it dealt with the fallout from privacy scandals, the congressional testimony of its chief executive officer, Mark Zuckerberg, and data vulnerabilities. It spent $2.83 million during the quarter. In 2017, Facebook spent more than $11.5 million on lobbying, the previous record.The companies had good reason to up their influence game:Google usually leads the tech sector in lobbying outlays and often is among the top-spending companies overall in Washington. Pichai was called to testify before a congressional committee in December to answer allegations that the company's search and news algorithms are biased against conservative opinions, a view President Donald Trump has echoed.Pichai also faced questions about privacy, antitrust and the company's possible use of a censored search engine to gain access to the Chinese market.The company's global policy chief, Karan Bhatia, who joined Google in June, is considering a shakeup of the Washington lobbying shop amid the backlash. He is said to have circulated an organizational chart with blank boxes for all the positions reporting to him. Google's longtime Washington director, former Representative Susan Molinari, a New York Republican, resigned at the end of 2018, although she remains in an advisory role.Bhatia's challenges include responding to possible U.S. antitrust scrutiny, tough new privacy rules in California, a bipartisan congressional push for a new law to protect consumer privacy and attempts to make tech companies responsible for the content disseminated by their services.Google said it lobbied on dozens of issues, reflecting how integral its services have become to American lives and commerce. The filing cited privacy, data security, antitrust, taxes, tariffs, trade, the opioid crisis, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, autonomous vehicles, immigration, the future of work, encryption and national security.Facebook's Washington office also has undergone a shakeup, including the firing in November of a Republican public-affairs firm. It had distributed information on financial ties between the company's critics and prominent Jewish philanthropist George Soros, which some Soros aides interpreted as an anti-Semitic attack.In April, soon after a scandal involving Cambridge Analytica, the political consulting firm that acquired the data of millions of Facebook users without their consent, Zuckerberg endured a marathon grilling before congressional committees.That month, the social-media giant tapped Kevin Martin, a Republican and former chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, to head its Washington operations. The company has faced calls to oust other top executives, and is in the midst of a Federal Trade Commission inquiry into the Cambridge Analytica matter.