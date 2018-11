Facebook: $253 billion

Amazon: $280 billion

Apple: $253 billion

Netflix: $67 billion

Alphabet: $164 billion

The five "FAANG" stocks collectively lost more than $1 trillion in market value from recent highs on an intraday basis Tuesday.The stocks - Facebook Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet - all began Tuesday trading lower. Apple led the group's losses, falling 4.8 percent. The four other stocks later turned around, with Facebook and Alphabet ending the day higher.Combined market capitalization losses since their 52-week highs hit $1.02 trillion on Tuesday:The five tech growth stocks, which were the favorite investments for the past decade, each closed in a bear market on Monday. Wall Street defines a bear market as a fall of 20 percent or more from a stock's 52-week high.Facebook shares have slid 40 percent from their highs. A bevy of negative publicity has come since this summer, especially focused on top Facebook executives' handling of foreign influence on the 2016 U.S. election.Amazon shares continue a fall begun when it gave a fourth-quarter outlook on Oct. 25 that was much lower than expected. Netflix and Alphabet shares, meanwhile, have largely fallen in lockstep with the rest of the FAANG stocks.