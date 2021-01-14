© Spencer Platt/Getty Images



The tech giant says it is 'running a few experiments that will each reach about 1% of Google Search users in Australia'.Google has been hiding some Australian news sites from search results, in a move media outlets say is a show of "extraordinary power" as the tech company bargains with the Australian government over financial payment for content.The Australian government is attempting to impose a new code on Google and Facebook that would force them to negotiate a fair price for displaying local news content.Google has criticised the proposed code - which would be a world first - in messages to the search engine's users while Facebook has warned it could block Australians from sharing local news as a consequence."In 2018, the value we provided to publishers through referral traffic alone was estimated at $218m ," the spokesperson said."We remain committed to getting to a workable code and look forward to working with the Senate committee, policymakers, and publishers to achieve an outcome that's fair for everyone, in the interests of all Australians."On Tuesday, Mel Silva, the vice-president for Google Australia and New Zealand, claimed that the "overwhelming majority" of submitters to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's consultations had "concerns about key aspects of the code or are downright opposed to it".Silva said that Google has accepted arbitration as a "reasonable backstop" to secure investment in news. But the search giant has warned the ACCC's model is flawed because it considers only news companies' costs and not Google's - and encourages "ambit claims".Google has also rejected fundamental elements of the code as unworkable, including that it "forces Google to pay to show links in an unprecedented intervention that would fundamentally break how search engines work", and that it would give news companies "special treatment" in the form of 14 days' notice of certain changes to algorithms.