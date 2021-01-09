© Reuters / Shannon Stapleton

Online activist group Sleeping Giants has demanded Apple and Google remove Twitter alternative Parler from their app stores, insisting it violates their policies on incitement to violence. But they've given other apps a pass.Google's Play Store bans apps that "depict or facilitate gratuitous violence or other dangerous activities," including "graphic depictions or descriptions of realistic violence or violent threats to any person or animal," Sleeping Giants posted on Twitter on Friday, insisting Parler had run afoul of these guidelines.Apple, too, got the public shaming treatment, with Sleeping Giants complaining it lacks a means of filtering "objectionable material" and a way to "report offensive content and timely responses to concerns" as required by the App Store's own guidelines.Insisting that "words matter," the group lamented that "Calls to violence turn into real violence."Others skipped the pleasantries and went straight to accusations of totalitarianism.Parler — along with Facebook and Twitter — has been blamed for inciting a mob of apparent Trump supporters to burst into the Capitol while Electoral College votes were being tallied on Wednesday. Many of the demonstration's leaders had already been kicked off larger social media platforms and thus communicated via Parler. Five people died amidst the rioting, which has been used to demand further censorship on social media.