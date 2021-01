© Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

As many on the left applaud Mark Zuckerberg's decision to indefinitely ban President Donald Trump from Facebook and Instagram, some are realizing that the Silicon Valley billionaire's decision sets a dangerous precedent for the freedom of speech.One such person is actress-model Emily Ratajkowski, who risked the scorn of her Hollywood peers and the mainstream media by expressing her concern about Zuckerberg's decision to blacklist the president.Perhaps anticipating the cancel mob, Ratajkowski later seemed to qualify her stance on Facebook's decision to ban the president. "My concern is that this gives big tech the opportunity to shut down 'left extremists' who are important political organizers," she added.As Breitbart News reported , Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated in a recent post that following the events on Capitol Hill and President Trump's comments on social media about the situation, Facebook would be banning the President's access to the platform "indefinitely."