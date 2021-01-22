© Sputnik / Alexey Maligavko



Plunging temperatures in Moscow have prompted a run on cold weather gear, despite previous predictions that, given the impact of global warming, Russia's coldest days were behind it.The TASS news network reported on Friday that figures from one of. Experts from Platforms OFD, which collected the data, say outerwear had become a particularly popular purchase in Moscow during the second and third weeks of January.The Russian capital saw a particularly frosty cold snap over the period, with heavy snow in volumes not seen for some years., with authorities in Siberia issuing warnings in December as forecasts predicted temperatures would plunge as low as -50 degrees Celsius (-58 Fahrenheit).Some commentators had previously argued that Russia was gradually thawing as a result of global warming.However, the mismatch between predictions and reality potentially highlights an even more concerning phenomenon - climate volatility.Earlier last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to order the government to take immediate action on climate change. As the fourth largest emitter of greenhouse gases, Russia will now work toward meeting the goals set out in the 2015 Paris Agreement.