An unusually unsettled summer is being experienced in Middle Earth, particularly on New Zealand's South Island where substantial snow has blanketed the mountains over recent days and weeks.
There's a fresh accumulation of pow-pow on the peaks around Queenstown this week, after conditions in the Lakes area allowed for flakes to settle.
Frigid polar air left Antarctica on Sunday, and it has lingered over Australasia ever-since. As reported by odt.co.nz, Weatherwatch says temperatures will continue to be down across New Zealand as a storm near Stewart Island slowly tracks eastwards, dredging up the cold. The forecaster elaborated, adding that temps would hold below average for the remainder of the week, with single-digit highs likely through parts of Otago and Southland.
The Remarkables ski area received 10cm (4 inches) of rare summer snow overnight Tuesday (shown below), with another 15cm (6 inches) in the immediate forecast.
While the Cardrona Ski Field received similar totals (shown below).
Additional bouts of Antarctic air are forecast to hit New Zealand before the end of January, delivering yet more anomalous summer cold and snow to the nation's peaks.
Meanwhile, neighboring Australia hasn't fared much better.
Below-average temperatures have persisted down under over recent days, and more of the same is due next week-as visualized by the latest GFS run shown below (also, I still can't quite fathom the breadth, severity, and duration of the extreme cold that has gripped -and is forecast to continue to grip- much of our planet over the past 2-or-so-months, particularly across the Northern Hemisphere):
Hawaiian summits see a dusting
As reported by westhawaiitoday.com, the Maunakea Access Road is currently closed to the public at the Visitor Information Station due to snow, freezing temperatures, and low visibility. Wintry conditions are forecast to continue throughout the week: "An upper level disturbance will keep clouds and snow showers in the forecast for the Big Island summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa," forecasters said Tuesday.
the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).
Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we're entering a 'full-blown' Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as "the weakest of the past 200 years", with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.
Furthermore, we can't ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.
Social Media channels are restricting Electroverse's reach: Twitter are purging followers while Facebook are labeling posts as "false" and have slapped-on crippling page restrictions.
Be sure to subscribe to receive new post notifications by email (the box is located in the sidebar >>> or scroll down if on mobile).
And/or become a Patron, by clicking here: patreon.com/join/electroverse, and/or consider "allowing ads" for www.electroverse.net if you use a blocker.
The site receives ZERO funding, and never has. So any way you can, help us spread the message so others can survive and thrive in the coming times.
Comment: See also: