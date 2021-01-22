Joe Biden's Secretary of Defense nominee Lloyd Austin said if he is confirmed he will "rid our ranks of racists and extremists.""If confirmed, I will work hard to stamp out sexual assault and to rid our ranks of racists and extremists and create a climate where everyone fit and willing has the opportunity to serve this country," Lloyd Austin said referring to transgenders at Tuesday's confirmation hearing.The Deep State and Marxists are waging a war on our troops.The FBI vetted 25,000 National Guard troops in DC to ensure they will be loyal to Joe Biden.A military loyalty test that is based on a servicemember's social media and background is dangerous and unamerican.