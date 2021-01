"The US prosecution of Assange is unprecedented: he faces 175 years in prison for the same publications for which he has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. This prosecution threatens the constitutional protections that Americans hold dear. By offering a pardon, to put a stop to the prosecution of Assange, your presidency will be remembered for having saved First Amendment protections for all Americans," the letter stated.

Rep. Paul Gosar,

Right Livelihood Laureate Daniel Ellsberg

actress Pamela Anderson, member of the Commission for the Preservation of America's Heritage Abroad

founder of Revolver News Darren Beattie

director Oliver Stone

lawyer Robert Barnes

documentary producer Daniel Bostic

CEO of XStrategies Alex Bruesewitz

Republican entrepreneur Michael Coudrey

Assistant Editor at American Greatness Pedro L. Gonzalez

Gateway Pundit writers Cassandra Fairbanks, Cristina Leila, Jim Hoft and Joe Hoft

One America News reporter Jack Posobiec

podcaster and author Michael Malic

32 year US combat veteran Col. Rob Maness

journalist Charlie Nash, journalist

YouTuber Tim Pool

journalist Celine Ryan

Blaze TV hosts Elijah Schaffer and Lauren Chen

Senator Rand Paul's Chief Strategist Doug Stafford

Daily Caller reporter Jorge Ventura

Summit News founder Paul Joseph Watson

President of the New York Young Republican Club Gavin Wax

New York Times Best Selling Author Tom Woods

and many more.

The letter was included with Assange's formal pardon request that was sent to the White House in December.Among the signatories are Roger Stone and Dinesh D'Souza, who both received pardons from President Trump themselves.The letter explained that President Trump could put a "defining stamp on your presidential legacy by pardoning Julian Assange or stopping his extradition."The people who signed on to the statement represent nearly every corner of the globe — and the political spectrum.As far as Americans who signed the letter, there wasIt didn't stop there, the letter was also endorsed by current and former senior state officials representing nations including Australia, Malaysia, Brazil, Iceland, Israel and Spain.Other fascinating figures included Terry Gilliam, former Editor-in-Chief of The Guardian Alan Rusbridger, Duchess of Beaufort Tracy Somerset, fashion designer Vivienne Westwood and 21 Right Livelihood Award laureates.As Gateway Pundit previously reported, Julian Assange formally requested a pardon from President Donald Trump on December 15.The formal pardon request came on the heels of a viral claim from a Trump ally that the president would be pardoning the publisher. While he ended up retracting his statement, claiming he had faulty sources, it was clear that it was a move that people from both sides of the political spectrum support. The tweet gained over 75,000 "likes" on Twitter in about an hour, before being retracted.This election highlighted the unbound corruption of the US media and deep state, entities which Trump has battled since he came in office in January 2016. Like our president, Assange has battled these malign influences on our democracy throughout his career.Assange's passion for uncovering corruption was helpful to Trump during his first bid in 2016, when WikiLeaks shined a light on Hillary Clinton colluding with the media and using her positions of power to enrich herself and those around her.The swamp exposed by WikiLeaks is made up of the same Washington insiders that have worked to undermine Trump's presidency and electoral bids at every level.It is time for Trump to pardon Assange, so he can continue his work helping to "drain the swamp."