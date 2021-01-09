No — you haven't time-traveled back to 2017 — this is what Speaker of the US House Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday, one day after a group of radicalized Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in Washington. After almost four years of a Trump presidency, the Democratic Party still believes the American head of state is in the Kremlin's pocket.
Pelosi's statement comes after a host of American pundits pointed the blame at Putin for the January 6 riots in Washington, DC, regardless of the fact the unrest was fermented by problems much closer to home. Despite a full term of an increasingly divided society and a narcissistic president who seems to be brainwashing his fanatical supporters with lies about vote-rigging and a stolen election, many Americans refuse to point the blame at themselves. Instead, they focus on Russia.
Comment: And RT just went off the rails, big time. Those storming the Capitol intent on destruction and confrontation were primarily members of radical groups affiliated with and supported by the Left, not the Republican constituents. Lies about rigging a stolen election? Sorry. That also is not factual - proven over and over with testimony and evidence. And, likewise, it is also the Left that posited and continues the Russia-did-it fantasy. This is what we have come to expect from MSM reporting rather than RT.
Writing on Twitter, ex-Barack Obama speechwriter Ben Rhodes claimed that Putin had been waiting for this day since 1990. Former Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul and TV anchor Lawrence O'Donnell also joined the fray:
However, outside of US liberal elite circles, many Russia-focused experts noted that it is highly unlikely Putin would be happy about street riots and mobs storming government buildings. Whatever your take, one thing remains clear — no matter what, the American liberal elite will continue to point fingers at the Kremlin, for their own country's failings, instead of conceding the issues are a home-grown phenomenon.
