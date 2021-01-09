© Sputnik/Alexey Nikolskii

Vladimir Putin received "the biggest gift" from US President Donald Trump, who is a "complete tool" of the Russian leader and a useful idiot facilitating the Kremlin's goal to "diminish the view of democracy in the world."No — you haven't time-traveled back to 2017 —one day after a group of radicalized Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in Washington. After almost four years of a Trump presidency, thePelosi's statement comes after a host of American pundits pointed the blame at Putin for the January 6 riots in Washington, DC, regardless of the fact the unrest was fermented by problems much closer to home.many Americans refuse to point the blame at themselves. Instead, they focus on Russia.Writing on Twitter, ex-Barack Obama speechwriter Ben Rhodes claimed that Putin had been waiting for this day since 1990. Former Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul and TV anchor Lawrence O'Donnell also joined the fray:However, outside of US liberal elite circles,Whatever your take, one thing remains clear — no matter what, thefor their own country's failings, instead of conceding the issues are a home-grown phenomenon.