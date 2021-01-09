Viral video appears to show a US Capitol Police Officer waving protesters past barricade at complex Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/Vo7K6g29AB



Pantifa was bussed in.



that he was warned of a potential Antifa attack on the Capitol in advance

Please, don't be like #FakeNewsMedia, don't rush to judgment on assault on Capitol. Wait for investigation. All may not be (and likely is not) what appears. Evidence growing that fascist ANTIFA orchestrated Capitol attack with clever mob control tactics.



1. A Congressman warned me on MONDAY of a growing ANTIFA threat & advised that I sleep in my office rather than leaving Capitol complex & sleeping in my condo. I heeded that advice & have slept on office floor for 4 straight nights.



2. Congressman told me he was warned on TUESDAY by Capitol Police officer that intelligence suggested fascist ANTIFA was going to try to infiltrate the Trump rally by dressing like Trump supporters.



3. Capitol Police advised TUESDAY that it best not to leave Capitol complex.



4. Evidence, much public, surfacing that many Capitol assaulters were fascist ANTIFAs, not Trump supporters.