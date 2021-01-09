#1 How Did Protesters Get Near The Capitol In The First Place?
Well, it turns out that police actually opened up the barricades that were surrounding the U.S. Capitol and purposely allowed protesters to storm the building. You can see this on video right here...
And once the barricades were open, at least one police officer was actually waving protesters onward...
Viral video appears to show a US Capitol Police Officer waving protesters past barricade at complex Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/Vo7K6g29AB
Comment: The above Tweet appears to no longer exist.
#2 Who Was Breaking The Doors And Windows At The Capitol?
The general consensus in the media is that it was Trump supporters that did this, but in this video you can see Trump supporters actually trying to pull Antifa activists away as they were smashing the glass...
And here is another video where you can hear Trump supporters booing as an Antifa activist tries to break a window...
#3 Once Protesters Got Inside The Building, Why Did A Guard Lead Them Up Several Flights Of Stairs?
To me, this video footage is absolutely jaw dropping...
Either the U.S. Congress has the worst security personnel that any of us have ever seen, or this was allowed to happen on purpose.
#4 Who Arranged For Antifa Buses To Be Brought Into The Heart Of D.C. With An Escort?
There have been multiple reports that Antifa activists were brought into D.C. by bus. In fact, one patriot actually recorded video of four Antifa buses that were brought right into the heart of Washington D.C. with an escort...
Pantifa was bussed in. pic.twitter.com/lRL9vKYlRe
Comment: The above Tweet appears to no longer exist.
#5 Were Trump Supporters Responsible For Some Of The Vandalism Inside The Capitol?
Yes, sadly there were some Trump supporters that committed crimes inside the U.S. Capitol.
For example, the man that stole a lectern from the Capitol has been identified as a Trump supporter from Florida named Adam Johnson...
#6 Were Radical Leftists Identified Among The Protesters Inside The U.S. Capitol?
Yes.
Utah resident John Sullivan, the founder of a violent far-left organization known as "Insurgence USA", was photographed inside the Capitol...
He was later interviewed by CNN, but they never asked him what he was doing there...
Over the coming weeks, we will learn much more as law enforcement authorities conduct their investigations.
But it is interesting to note that Congressman Mo Brooks is admitting that he was warned of a potential Antifa attack on the Capitol in advance. The following is what he posted on Twitter earlier today...
All of this just seems very odd to me.Please, don't be like #FakeNewsMedia, don't rush to judgment on assault on Capitol. Wait for investigation. All may not be (and likely is not) what appears. Evidence growing that fascist ANTIFA orchestrated Capitol attack with clever mob control tactics.
1. A Congressman warned me on MONDAY of a growing ANTIFA threat & advised that I sleep in my office rather than leaving Capitol complex & sleeping in my condo. I heeded that advice & have slept on office floor for 4 straight nights.
2. Congressman told me he was warned on TUESDAY by Capitol Police officer that intelligence suggested fascist ANTIFA was going to try to infiltrate the Trump rally by dressing like Trump supporters.
3. Capitol Police advised TUESDAY that it best not to leave Capitol complex.
4. Evidence, much public, surfacing that many Capitol assaulters were fascist ANTIFAs, not Trump supporters.
Just as a debate about the evidence of election irregularities was about to begin in the halls of Congress, riots conveniently broke out directly in front of the U.S. Capitol.
Members of Congress were quickly evacuated, and the millions of Americans that were watching never got to see an honest debate about the 2020 election.
When proceedings finally resumed, the entire atmosphere had completely changed, and all of a sudden hardly anyone was interested in debating whether the election results were legitimate or not.
So who actually benefitted from the riots?
I think that question is the key to this whole thing.
Also, it is important to note that these riots have dealt a severe blow to any political future that President Trump hoped to have.
So with one stone, activists have neutered the debate over the legitimacy of the election and they have devastated the Trump movement as well.
It appears that someone really was playing "3D chess", and it wasn't Trump and his supporters.
And this is just the beginning. As I keep warning, the radical left will never be satisfied until they accomplish all of their goals.
Electing Joe Biden was just a way to get rid of Trump. The radical left actually doesn't like Biden either, and they will fight him bitterly if Biden does not go along with their full agenda.
In the end, what they want is a full-blown "revolution" in this country. And as we witnessed on Wednesday, they will go to extreme lengths in order to get what they want.