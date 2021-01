Viral video appears to show a US Capitol Police Officer waving protesters past barricade at complex Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/Vo7K6g29AB



— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 7, 2021

Pantifa was bussed in. pic.twitter.com/lRL9vKYlRe



— Art TakingBack (@ArtValley818_) January 6, 2021

that he was warned of a potential Antifa attack on the Capitol in advance

Please, don't be like #FakeNewsMedia, don't rush to judgment on assault on Capitol. Wait for investigation. All may not be (and likely is not) what appears. Evidence growing that fascist ANTIFA orchestrated Capitol attack with clever mob control tactics.



1. A Congressman warned me on MONDAY of a growing ANTIFA threat & advised that I sleep in my office rather than leaving Capitol complex & sleeping in my condo. I heeded that advice & have slept on office floor for 4 straight nights.



2. Congressman told me he was warned on TUESDAY by Capitol Police officer that intelligence suggested fascist ANTIFA was going to try to infiltrate the Trump rally by dressing like Trump supporters.



3. Capitol Police advised TUESDAY that it best not to leave Capitol complex.



4. Evidence, much public, surfacing that many Capitol assaulters were fascist ANTIFAs, not Trump supporters.

Like most Americans, I was absolutely horrified by the violence that I witnessed at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. I didn't understand how protesters could have possibly gotten inside the U.S. Capitol, and I didn't understand why police were slow to respond to what was happening. In the hours following the attack on the Capitol, lots of reports were going back and forth on social media. Some of the information was good, and some of the information was not. I have updated this article to reflect the latest information that we have received. The following are some questions about the chaos at the Capitol that desperately need to be answered...Well, it turns out that police actually opened up the barricades that were surrounding the U.S. Capitol and purposely allowed protesters to storm the building. You can see this on video right here ...And once the barricades were open, at least one police officer was actually waving protesters onward ...The general consensus in the media is that it was Trump supporters that did this, but in this video you can see Trump supporters actually trying to pull Antifa activists away as they were smashing the glass...And here is another video where you can hear Trump supporters booing as an Antifa activist tries to break a window...To me, this video footage is absolutely jaw dropping ...Either the U.S. Congress has the worst security personnel that any of us have ever seen, or this was allowed to happen on purpose.There have been multiple reports that Antifa activists were brought into D.C. by bus. In fact, one patriot actually recorded video of four Antifa buses that were brought right into the heart of Washington D.C. with an escort...Yes, sadly there were some Trump supporters that committed crimes inside the U.S. Capitol.For example, the man that stole a lectern from the Capitol has been identified as a Trump supporter from Florida named Adam Johnson...And there were many others that got caught up in the violence as well.Yes.Utah resident John Sullivan, the founder of a violent far-left organization known as "Insurgence USA", was photographed inside the Capitol ...He was later interviewed by CNN Over the coming weeks, we will learn much more as law enforcement authorities conduct their investigations.But it is interesting to note that Congressman Mo Brooks is admitting. The following is what he posted on Twitter earlier today ...All of this just seems very odd to me.Just as a debate about the evidence of election irregularities was about to begin in the halls of Congress, riots conveniently broke out directly in front of the U.S. Capitol.Members of Congress were quickly evacuated, and the millions of Americans that were watching never got to see an honest debate about the 2020 election.I think that question is the key to this whole thing.Also, it is important to note that these riots have dealt a severe blow to any political future that President Trump hoped to have.So with one stone, activists have neutered the debate over the legitimacy of the election and they have devastated the Trump movement as well.It appears that someone really was playing "3D chess", and it wasn't Trump and his supporters.And this is just the beginning. As I keep warning , the radical left will never be satisfied until they accomplish all of their goals.Electing Joe Biden was just a way to get rid of Trump. The radical left actually doesn't like Biden either, and they will fight him bitterly if Biden does not go along with their full agenda.In the end, what they want is a full-blown "revolution" in this country. And as we witnessed on Wednesday, they will go to extreme lengths in order to get what they want.