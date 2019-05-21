After mapping the social interactions of 58,254 Antifa accounts on the social network Twitter, Dr. Eoin Lenihan found that many journalists from major publications such as The Guardian, Vox, and more had a direct working relationship with the Antifa members.Lenihan posted his findings to Twitter where he put up a chart showing Antifa area accounts with their related members.He then shortened that dataset to only 1.65 percent of the total, leaving them with the accounts that are the most connected to the various official Antifa accounts with a minimum of eight connections or more. According to Lenihan, some had far more than just eight.As the data came out,These journalists highlighted in green are verified accounts on Twitter. Some of these names weren't even small-fry as Lenihan points out. His first tweet focuses on a writer for The Guardian.Another journalist is an investigator for the, Michael Edison Hayden.In fact, HuffPo's Mathias seems to be the most connected journalist to Antifa according to Lenihan.The Huffington Post's relationship with doxers seems to be close. Lenihan claims that he was in contact with doxers who, at one point, had working relationships a HuffPo reporter. They were apparently paid to find out personal information of suspected members of the alt-right, which was then handed over to HuffPo.So not only are some of the journalists who are writing hit pieces and spreading radical leftist ideas from prominent publications attached to an official domestic terrorist group, at least one journalist is paying to have information gathered about various people and using it to attack them.This is stunning information, yet not surprising.