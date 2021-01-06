marine stop the steal

A pro-Trump Marine went off on the DC Police after officers maced Stop the Steal protesters the night before Wednesday’s big rally.
Police have been using a very heavy hand with Trump supporters to protect the Antifa and Black Lives Matter militants who are gathered in BLM Plaza.


"You lost both sides of support. We had your f***ing back, but we ain't got your back no more!" the man shouts.


Chaos ensued prior to his rant when Trump supporters attempted to gain access to BLM Plaza and rush the police line.



The Nationalist Review reports, "A Black Lives Matter supporter attacked an elderly Trump supporter this evening in Washington, leaving her face bruised and bloody. When other Trump supporters demonstrating for the president's reelection struggle stepped in to protect the victim and request that the police arrest her assailant, the police responded by pepper spraying the entire group.