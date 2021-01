Vice President Pence has reportedly informed President Trump that he does not have the authority to challenge the results of the 2020 election, despite the president's efforts to protest President-elect Joe Biden's win.Pence told the president Tuesday during their weekly lunch that he does not have the power to block a congressional certification of the Electoral College results, The New York Times reported.The Hill has reached out to Pence's office for comment.Trump tore into the report in a statement on Tuesday night, saying it was "fake news" and maintaining that Pence never made the remarks.Trump said that Pence "has several options," including decertifying results or sending them back to the states.Despite Trump's statement, Pence's role during the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress will be largely ceremonial under the Constitution.Enough members of both the Democratic House and the GOP-held Senate have said they will oppose the objection, dooming any attempt to prevent Biden from taking office. Sen. John Cornyn (Texas), one of several GOP senators who have said they will not object, tweeted The New York Times report Tuesday evening.The objections are expected to cover Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania, all battlegrounds where Biden defeated Trump.Pence has yet to comment on the public remarks by Trump, which follow weeks of similar calls by the president's supporters. However, Marc Short, the vice president's chief of staff, publicly pushed back on White House trade adviser Peter Navarro's claim that Pence has the power to reject the results."Peter Navarro is many things," Short told The Wall Street Journal. "He is not a constitutional scholar."