Bowser's instructions for the National Guard state they are to be unarmed and not engage in "domestic surveillance, searches or seizures of US persons." The Guard is reportedly being called out to help with traffic and crowd management in support of law enforcement."
"I am asking Washingtonians and those who live in the region to stay out of the downtown area on Tuesday and Wednesday and not to engage with demonstrators who come to our city seeking confrontation, and we will do what we must to ensure all who attend remain peaceful."
The long list of road closures and parking restrictions for the rallies can be found at this D.C. government statement on the protests that also includes this warning on firearms:
Members of the public and anyone attending the events are reminded that District law prohibits anyone from carrying a firearm within 1,000 feet of any First Amendment activity. Under federal law, it is illegal to possess firearms on the US Capitol grounds and on National Park Service areas, such as Freedom Plaza, the Ellipse, and the National Mall. Additionally, members of the public are reminded that the District of Columbia does not have reciprocity with other states' concealed pistol licenses; unless a person has been issued a concealed pistol license by the District of Columbia, they cannot conceal carry a firearm in the city. Finally, it is illegal to open carry firearms in the District.Black Lives Matter DC is demanding the mayor and city do more,
"Someone need to tell @MayorBowser & Acting Chief Contee that white supremacists don't care about signs that say guns are not allowed. Stationing police officers in front of churches didn't stop them from burning signs last time. Here are our demands to send a clear message:"
