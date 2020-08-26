Mia Cathell is a Boston University journalism student. She was the founding media chair for the campus' Young Americans for Freedom chapter. She is published in The Boston Globe and The Federalist.

In an outdoor venue, BLM protestors surrounded a masked woman who appeared to be enjoying a peaceful meal alone.One man crouched down to eye-level, shaking his head as he stated something in her face.As they leaned in, the sheer numbers forced her to recline in her seat, shrinking away from the pouncing mob. Her diplomatic voice was drowned out by chants of "No Justice! No Peace!"On the outdoor patio of the Mezcalero Cocina Mexicana, a young couple was berated by a black woman who expressed herself with dramatic hand signs gestured over their food below.The BLM sympathizer at the table beside the altercation also clenched his white fist."Put your mask on now, huh? Motherf**ker!" a supporter from the viewing crowd yelled at the man bullied into submission.The black woman returned to square up with the now-masked man, pumping him for a reaction. He remained unrattled, folding his arms in front of him."Wow! Racism! White supremacy!" a protestor shouted over a megaphone.When the camera panned away, a wave of "black power" fists pointed with animosity in the young couple's direction. One protestor decided to flash their middle finger instead, holding the hateful pose throughout the entire race-baiting incident.These innocent civilians were merely paying customers, venturing outside their homes to break bread with their loved ones or in solitude — without having to display their solidarity. That's when the BLM mob attacked their existence in their daily lives for not being actively "anti-racist."