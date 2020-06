© Fox News

The effect this movement and its supporters have had on an already weakened and dispirited American populace is dangerous, despite the polled prevalence of common sense.The "Defund the Police" drive is really a drive to replace the present police force with a new one, one that has partisan alignment, much as such forces in Third World nations have.To any person capable of critical thinking and even a modicum of logic, of course, Defund the Police is patently absurd. But there are a lot of Americans now who are either too lazy or too conditioned by fifty years of liberalizing left-wing influence to even wish to think this matter through on their own. Political opportunists have a field day when a population is like some of ours is now.While this does happen now somewhat, because of the ubiquity of smartphones with good cameras,I see a lot of poorly made high-res video clips of various events, even with our modern technology.For all I know, Mr. Floyd might even be alive and well somewhere, unless those same powers decided that for insurance purposes it would be better to off him anyway.This certainly sounds like conspiracy nuttery, but consider:The disease is far, far less than the fearful narrative that we have been given, and most of the world shut down for three months as people cowered in fear of a virus that now appears to have something like 0.1% mortality rate.Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice...That is not going to happen.