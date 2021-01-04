© AP/Alex Brandon



President Trump on Monday suggested that the election results can't be certified due to "verifiably WRONG" numbers, and teased the release of "the real numbers" during a speech in Dalton, Georgia set for 8:30p.m. eastern time tonight.Trump's Monday night rally is intended to boost Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, however it's clear that he'll focus on his ongoing challenges to the 2020 election, which has the support of at leastled by Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.In a contentious phone call secretly recorded by Georgia Secretary of State Ben Raffensperger and leaked to the Washington Post, Trump warns the Republican official that "The people of Georgia are angry, andLater Monday morning, Trump attacked the "Surrender Caucus" of Republicans who want to accept the results of the election and move on with life under a Biden administration.