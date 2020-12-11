lightning odds

In a new lawsuit filed today, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to block four battleground states - Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, from casting "unlawful and constitutionally tainted votes" in the Electoral College.

In the brief submitted to the Supreme Court, Texas includes a declaration from Pacific Economics Group member and USC economics professor, Charles J. Cicchetti, Ph.D.

Dr. Cicchetti is the former Deputy Director at the Energy and Environmental Policy Center at Harvard University's John Kennedy School of Government and received his Ph.D. in economics from Rutgers University.

According to Dr. Cicchetti, his calculations show the probability of Joe Biden winning the popular vote in the four states independently given President Trump's early lead in those States as of 3 a.m. on November 4, 2020, is less than one in a quadrillion.

Dr. Cicchetti's analysis calculates that for Joe Biden to win all four states collectively, the odds of that event happening decrease to less than one in a quadrillion to the fourth power (1 in 1 in 1,000,000,000,000,0004).

Stop and think about that.

Given President Trump's massive early lead on election night, the odds — according to Dr. Cicchetti — that Biden came from behind and beat Trump in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin are so unlikely that it's next to impossible.

Dr. Cicchett's work raises serious suspicions. How did Biden pull off this extraordinarily improbable win?

Given the overwhelming amounts of irregularities now surfacing, the answer is clear: it wasn't luck that propelled Biden to victory. It was fraud.

