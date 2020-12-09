© Via Instagram/brandy_vaughan_21

© Health Nut News/Facebook

© Health Nut News

© Health Nut News/Facebook

© Health Nut News/Facebook

© Health Nut News/Facebook

© Health Nut News

Editor's Note: I have known this information for several hours, but did not go public until after I saw Dr. Shannon Kroner write a public announcement about it after she had hung up with Brandy's only child, her surviving son who is a minor. I wanted to make sure that her tragic death had been announced publicly before I published my article. May she rest in peace.It is with such a heavy heart that I list yet another activist found dead, and this time it is my friend and colleague, Brandy Vaughan, the founder of the well-known non profit Learn The Risk. She was found dead by her son who is a minor.I have had the pleasure of meeting Brandy many times and I have interviewed her and had the honor to be interviewed by her.I have felt very concerned about her this year as I have not heard from her as much as usual and had inquired with her very close friends who said she was absolutely fine as you can see below.Alas, I don't think they've ever come to me although I've had some good conversations with the authorities contacting them about the continued deaths that don't seem to stop.The video was our first meeting almost 4 years ago, and we were fortunate enough to meet several times after that and now I regret not taking the time when she wrote me asking if I could meet her for lunch at California Jam. It is a conference where I would speak to thousands and she attended several years with me.Life is short and this isn't the only one of the activists or holistic doctors who had wanted to meet up and I admittedly was so busy I didn't take the time to do so.When I used to see Brandy I would joke about the old song by Looking Glass called "Brandy" and we would laugh about it. Today I have put that song on replay for the entire day listening over and over.This was posted just three days ago.It was an honor to know Brandy and I will treasure the many Voice messages, text messages and conversations that we had.Again, my heart goes out to her family and especially her very close friends and even her ex who is a friend of mine.RIP my friend. You will be deeply missed.We recommend that you watch these video interview, especially the one below.Please excuse any typos as it's very difficult for me to write this today. Dr. Mercola and I are sending thoughts and prayers, especially to her son at this time, and we will keep you updated.