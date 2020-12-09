Brandy Vaughan and her son
© Via Instagram/brandy_vaughan_21
Editor's Note: I have known this information for several hours, but did not go public until after I saw Dr. Shannon Kroner write a public announcement about it after she had hung up with Brandy's only child, her surviving son who is a minor. I wanted to make sure that her tragic death had been announced publicly before I published my article. May she rest in peace.

It is with such a heavy heart that I list yet another activist found dead, and this time it is my friend and colleague, Brandy Vaughan, the founder of the well-known non profit Learn The Risk. She was found dead by her son who is a minor.
Brandy Vaughan post
© Health Nut News/Facebook
I have had the pleasure of meeting Brandy many times and I have interviewed her and had the honor to be interviewed by her.

Brandy Vaughan Email
© Health Nut News
I have felt very concerned about her this year as I have not heard from her as much as usual and had inquired with her very close friends who said she was absolutely fine as you can see below.
Brandy Vaughan Facebook note
© Health Nut News/Facebook
Brandy had written me over the years stating that she was fearful for her life and asked me if I was and even said she was afraid of being poisoned. I have all this in writing although usually the authorities don't come to me when my friends and holistic doctors are found dead on a regular basis.
Vaughan text
Alas, I don't think they've ever come to me although I've had some good conversations with the authorities contacting them about the continued deaths that don't seem to stop. I do not know the cause of Brandy's death, and I am only stating factual information.
Facebook message Vaughan
© Health Nut News/Facebook
The video was our first meeting almost 4 years ago, and we were fortunate enough to meet several times after that and now I regret not taking the time when she wrote me asking if I could meet her for lunch at California Jam. It is a conference where I would speak to thousands and she attended several years with me.


Life is short and this isn't the only one of the activists or holistic doctors who had wanted to meet up and I admittedly was so busy I didn't take the time to do so. Don't make that mistake like me - make time for your loved ones, especially in 2020. You never know when they're going to go.

When I used to see Brandy I would joke about the old song by Looking Glass called "Brandy" and we would laugh about it. Today I have put that song on replay for the entire day listening over and over.
Vaughan Facebook post
© Health Nut News/Facebook
This was posted just three days ago.

My heart goes out to her parents and to her surviving son and to all the people who loved her so much.

It was an honor to know Brandy and I will treasure the many Voice messages, text messages and conversations that we had.

Again, my heart goes out to her family and especially her very close friends and even her ex who is a friend of mine. Dr. Mercola and I both grieved today together at the loss of such a wonderful human being and hero, and voice for the vaccine injured. 🙏

Vaughan text message
© Health Nut News
RIP my friend. You will be deeply missed.

We recommend that you watch these video interview, especially the one below.
Video unavailable Vaughan
Please excuse any typos as it's very difficult for me to write this today. Dr. Mercola and I are sending thoughts and prayers, especially to her son at this time, and we will keep you updated.