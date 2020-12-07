Evidence from Government ministers and public sector bosses at the Royal Commission into the Christchurch terrorist attack will be kept secret for 30 years.The Commission has been looking into the attacks since April last year, investigating whether state agencies like the police and the security intelligence service could have prevented the shootings.Confidentiality was also a reason for the suppression of evidence, with commissioners saying the people they spoke to were advised the process was "private".The Islamic Women's Council is concerned the suppression could lead to a lack of proper accountability."Also, for past ministers of the Crown who are included in that, there is no accountability for them unless the report itself contains sufficient evidence and submissions that recounts any failings, negligence, incompetence on their part," national coordinator Anjum Rahman told the NZ Herald.ACT Justice and Firearms Law Reform spokesperson Nicole McKee said in a statement today that the move to suppress the evidence is "disturbing".McKee said ACT believes all evidence other than "that which might prejudice national security, or which could risk the safety of individuals involved in processes that arguably led to the foreign terrorist being able to undertake his attacks, should be made public"."That is the standard of disclosure expected under the Official Information Act and the public should receive nothing less in this case.""Just because the Inquiries Act allows the Government to do this doesn't mean it should," McKee said."The enormity of the events of 15 March 2019 and the need for the public to have trust in our institutions so that a similar violent act will never be repeated, is a valid case for the very highest levels of transparency.""ACT is concerned questions will now linger over whether lessons will be properly learned because pertinent information is being withheld."