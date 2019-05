© REUTERS/PHILIPPE WOJAZER

Orwell's bingo

We, the governments commit to counter the drivers of terrorism and violent extremism by strengthening the resilience and inclusiveness of our societies to enable them to resist terrorist and violent extremist ideologies, including through education, building media literacy to help counter distorted terrorist and violent extremist narratives, and the fight against inequality.

Support frameworks, such as industry standards, to ensure that reporting on terrorist attacks does not amplify terrorist and violent extremist content, without prejudice to responsible coverage of terrorism and violent extremism.

Accelerate research into and development of technical solutions to prevent the upload of and to detect and immediately remove terrorist and violent extremist content online, and share these solutions through open channels, drawing on expertise from academia, researchers, and civil society.

Using algorithms and other processes to redirect users from [extremist] content or the promotion of credible, positive alternatives or counter-narratives.

Avenging Hillary

Even adversaries of the US president should admit that he is the only one who has stood up to the disturbing anti-free speech proposal concocted by illiberal globalist world leaders and compliant tech companies.Ironically, by becoming the sole leader of a major Western power to reject the 'Christchurch Call' - the cross-border plan to restrict "terrorist and extremist" content online - Donald Trump has consolidated support for the document, sparing it deserved scrutiny.After all, who doesn't want to stop violence being spread through social media, particularly in the wake of the double mosque shooting in New Zealand in March? Well - judging by the commentary in mainstream media outlets - only that exceptionalist US president, and that band of white supremacists on whom he is relying to win in 2020.Here are some notable and representative excerpts:This is the first bullet point, and we are already onto loaded political terminology rife with assumptions.More important are the treacherously vague definitions that almost invite abuse.Support for mass murder in mosques is. But what about those who want mosques shut down because they believe Islam is a scourge on Western society? Or those who ride out in militias to protect the US-Mexican border from illegal migrants? Are they advocating a "violent extremist ideology"? How about Black Lives Matter - they often engage in violence, and demand radical social change? Antifa? The Venezuelan opposition, who plan to overthrow their elected president and want the army to defect?I've written at length about the fallout from the New Zealand-only censorship of Tarrant's trial, but the core point here is: why should governments tell the free media - through these nebulous "industry standards" - how to cover what politicians say is "extremist content"? Or anything at all.What is "amplify"? Where does the line lie between "not amplifying" and hushing up? What is "responsible coverage"?One is not sure that the fact algorithms are currently so imperfect is a good or a bad thing.So you click, for example, for an Alex Jones link, or even a Paul Joseph Watson one - both already "dangerous" personae non-grata on most of the signatories' websites - and instead it takes you to a "credible, positive alternative" approved by Macron or Angela Merkel or Justin Trudeau? Or perhaps, even more neatly when you search for these names - or RT, for example - none of their content will come up. Deprioritized and delisted content can never corrupt you.I do not believe that the politicians and entrepreneurs gathered in France on Wednesday are in a conspiracy to shut down free speech or neuter their political opposition. Most of them surely believe that they are merely safeguarding the internet from - to note another loaded term - "bad actors."But they are not political neutrals either.While reactive, the Christchurch Call isn't some brainstorm knocked up in eight weeks.It is very possible that these new tools will be used cautiously - filtering out only the guns and splatter. But with definitions of hate speech and what is considered extremist being systematically broadened, over time - years? months? - there will be appeals to use these technologies to suppress more and more voices.While the document talks about the need for "transparency" and "an efficient complaints and appeals process" for any censorship, it leaves both the decisions and the implementation to the tech companies themselves. "Enforcing community standards or terms of service" will still be king - so if a Twitter mod wants to close your account it will be his call and enshrined right.This is also bound to have a chilling effect on contributors who know that one over-the-line video will exile them from all the biggest internet forums, and deprive them of their income streams.Less clear is whether pushing the marginalized into the darker corners of the internet actually helps to prevent the flourishing of extremism, or will create a parallel underground network that will be far more radicalized. Imagine a bigger and more toxic 4chan for all the rejects, if you can.So, there remains one opportunity here to drop the partisan politics, and rally behind the White House decision for the sake of free speech - if you believe in it.