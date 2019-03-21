© Reuters / Edgar Su



New Zealand has rolled out a ban on military-style semi-automatic and assault rifles following last week's massacre in Christchurch, which saw 50 people killed at two mosques in the worst mass shooting in the country's history.High-capacity magazines and parts used to convert other weapons into the banned guns are also banned under the new laws, which PM Jacinda Ardern expects to take effect by April 11. A buyback scheme will also be put in place for weapons on the banned list.The most pronounced reactions came from Americans, many of whom believe similar laws are soon to be introduced stateside. Whether they want those laws is another matter entirely.Democratic pols praised the move, while gun control advocates looked westward with envy. Republicans were repulsed. Reports of New Zealanders voluntarily turning in their guns came in for particular derision.