© REUTERS



"We know that people are interested in the details of the trial, and that any outlet that publishes them will get more clicks and views, so let's form a cartel to NOT give people what they want."

About the Author:

Igor Ogorodnev is a Russian-British journalist, who has worked at RT since 2007 as a correspondent, editor and writer.

Opposing New Zealand's press restrictions on the coverage of Brenton Tarrant's trial is not some abstract free speech argument, it's about reining in a media that thinks it knows what's best for the public.responsible for the coverage of the proceedings against the man accused of killing 50 people during the March 15 shootings at two Christchurch mosques,excerpts from the gunman's manifesto, 'The Great Replacement',anything he says in support of his actions, and if he does a raised-arm salute or perhaps even the OK sign (the neo-Nazi gesture du jour)This has been widely received as an unequivocally virtuous gesture -is being treated as a win for ethics over typical media salaciousness.The New Zealand media evidently holds the public in such dubious regard thatBut then the disrespect for the public was evident in the existence of this protocol in the first place. By signing it, the media companies are essentially saying:All apparently for a good cause. But even if the "no notoriety" approach were proven to be effective,Yes, newspapers and broadcasters can crusade, sway and frame the debate, butThat they are proudly vouching in exact wordssuggests thatThe editors will argue that unlike Stalin's Russia, at least they are not receiving orders from above. Though it is notable how closely the pact hews to the words of the center-leftan edict that much of the press followed until many realized that Tarrant was acquiring the mystique of an unpersoned Leon Trotsky after his escape.More noteworthy still is that thisThe prime minister has already promised to plug a "gap in our legislation" curtailing "hate speech" towards religion.which is laudable in theory, but since it is impossible to predict when a murder will happen live online,In a fortnight,whose own vision of what constitutes unacceptable speech goes way beyond shooting spree broadcasts.The aftermath of atrocities is a honeypot for short-sighted do-gooders buzzing about looking to do something, but also opportunist politicians to realize their long-harbored ambitions. Remember 9/11. No one wants to be seen arguing on behalf of terrorists.Within this febrile climate,Particularly in an era where journalistic homogeneity and groupthink is already an issue, even in countries much bigger and more diverse than New Zealand. And in which