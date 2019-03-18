Whenever a horrific terror attack or mass shooting occurs, it is of course proper to mourn or at least acknowledge the victims and their loved ones. The 50 innocent people killed at two mosques in Christchurch under a hail of bullets last Friday deserve the respectful treatment they have been afforded in supportive media coverage since then, both in New Zealand and internationally.What is entirely missing, however, from all media accounts, is a proper accounting of what took place in the city of Christchurch that afternoon. Eyewitness statements and police reports of multiple armed men, arrested suspects, and defused bombs at diverse locations in the city have simply been 'dropped' from media coverage, replaced with a narrative focusing on one sole actor, Australian Brenton Tarrant.The sadistic psychopath who filmed his part in the events is undoubtedly a perpetrator, but was he the sole perpetrator?In this NewsReal, Joe and Niall discuss the bloody events in Christchurch and point to some of the evidence that indicates Tarrant was not acting alone. They also discuss why it's important to consider this and similar events in the context of organized criminal conspiracies: the fractious fallout inflames and reinforces divisions in society globally.If this is the intention not just of the 'lone gunman', but of his powerful backers, then it behoves us to know when we are being manipulated...01:42:04- 93.4 MB