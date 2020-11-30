joe biden and dog major
© Stephanie Carter/Delaware Humane Association via AP
President-elect Joe Biden and his dog Major in 2018.
President-elect Joe Biden fractured his foot while playing with one of his dogs — and will need to wear a walking boot for several weeks as a result, his doctor said Sunday.

The 78-year-old Democrat slipped while playing with his German Shepherd, Major, on Saturday and visited an orthopedist in Delaware for an examination on Sunday afternoon.

While initial X-rays showed "no obvious fracture," a subsequent CT scan "confirmed hairline (small) fractures of President-elect Biden's lateral and intermediate cuneiform bones, which are in the mid-foot," according to a statement from his doctor Kevin O'Connor.

The president-elect could be seen limping as he left the doctor's office to head to an imaging center for the CT scan, though he walked without a crutch or other help.

"It is anticipated that he will likely require a walking boot for several weeks," O'Connor said.

Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, adopted Major from the Delaware Humane Association in 2018.

The pooch is set to make history as the first rescue dog in the White House.

He's one of the couple's two German shepherds, along with Champ, who they've had since 2008.

The Bidens are also reportedly planning on acquiring a cat to join them in the People's House after Inauguration Day in January.