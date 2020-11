© Getty



Patrick Basham is director of The Democracy Institute

To say out-loud that you find the results of the 2020 presidential election odd is to invite derision. You must be a crank or a conspiracy theorist. Mark me down as a crank, then. I am a pollster and I find this election to be deeply puzzling. I also think that the Trump campaign is still well within its rights to contest the tabulations.First, consider some facts. President Trump received more votes than any previous incumbent seeking reelection. He got 11 million more votes than in 2016,. By way of comparison, President Obama was comfortably reelected in 2012 with 3.5 millionvotes than he received in 2008.Trump's vote increased so much because, according to exit polls, he performed far better with many key demographic groups. Ninety-five percent of Republicans voted for him. He did extraordinarily well with rural male working-class whites.Trump grew his support among black voters by 50 percent over 2016.With 60 percent or less of the national Hispanic vote, it is arithmetically impossible for a Democratic presidential candidate to win Florida, Arizona, Nevada, and New Mexico.Florida, Ohio and Iowa each defied America's media polls with huge wins for Trump. Since 1852, only Richard Nixon has lost the electoral college after winning this trio, and that 1960 defeat to John F. Kennedy is still the subject of great suspicion.Current tallies show that, outside of a few cities, the Rust Belt swung in Trump's direction. Yet, Biden leads in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin because of an apparent avalanche of black votes in Detroit, Philadelphia, and Milwaukee., as coincidentally his black vote spiked. He did not receive comparable levels of support among comparable demographic groups in comparable states, which is highly unusual for the presidential victor.We are told that Biden won more votes nationally than any presidential candidate in history.; he only won 524 counties, as opposed to the 873 counties Obama won in 2008. Yet, Biden somehow outdid Obama in total votes.Victorious presidential candidates, especially challengers, usually have down-ballot coattails;. The Republicans held the Senate and enjoyed a 'red wave' in the House, where theya large number of seats while winning all 27 toss-up contests.Another anomaly is found in the comparison between the polls and non-polling metrics. The latter include: party registrations trends; the candidates' respective primary votes; candidate enthusiasm; social media followings; broadcast and digital media ratings; online searches; the number of (especially small) donors; and the number of individuals betting on each candidate.Despite poor recent performances, media and academic polls have an impressive 80 percent record predicting the winner during the modern era. But, when the polls err, non-polling metrics do not; the latter have a 100 percent record.For Trump to lose this election, the mainstream polls needed to be correct,. Furthermore, for Trump to lose, not only did one or more of these metrics have to be wrong for the first time ever,; not an impossible outcome, but extremely unlikely nonetheless.Atypical voting patterns married with misses by polling and non-polling metrics should give observers pause for thought. Adding to the mystery is a cascade of information about the bizarre manner in which so many ballots were accumulated and counted.The following peculiarities also lack compelling explanations:1. Late on election night, with Trump comfortably ahead, many swing states stopped counting ballots. In most cases, observers were removed from the counting facilities. Counting generally continued2. Statistically abnormal vote counts were the new normal when counting resumed. They were unusually large in size (hundreds of thousands) and had an unusually high () Biden-to-Trump ratio3. Late arriving ballots were counted. In Pennsylvania, 23,000 absentee ballots haveand another 86,000 have such extraordinary return dates they raise serious questions4. Theon mail-in ballots. The, which must contain signatures5.despite the massive expansion of mail voting. Such is Biden's narrow margin that, as political analyst Robert Barnes observes,6.In Delaware County, Pennsylvania, 50,000 votes held on 47 USB cards are missing7.Matt Braynard's Voter Integrity Project estimates that 20,312 people who no longer met residency requirements cast ballots in Georgia. Biden's margin is 12,670 votes8.9.In Georgia, Biden overtook Trump with 89 percent of the votes counted. For the next 53 batches of votes counted, Biden led Trump by the same exact 50.05 to 49.95 percent margin in every single batch. It is particularly perplexing that all statistical anomalies and tabulation abnormalities were in Biden's favor. Whether the cause was simple human error or nefarious activity, or a combination, clearly something peculiar happened.If you think that only weirdos have legitimate concerns about these findings and claims, maybe the weirdness lies in you.