Rioters in Oregon's largest city on Thanksgiving caused thousands of dollars in damage, authorities said.A group of people dressed in black clothing were witnessed smashing windows along Hawthorne Street in the early hours of Nov. 26, according to the Portland Police Bureau.Officers canvassed the area and found that damage had been inflicted upon at least 10 businesses in the area.Three people were arrested: Chester Hester, 24; Nicole Noriega, 38; and Bailey Willack, 23. They were each charged with 10 counts of first-degree criminal mischief.According to Andy Ngo, a reporter who is an expert on the far-left Antifa network, Willack is a member of the network.A spokesman for Portland Mayor and Police Commissioner Ted Wheeler, a Democrat, didn't respond to a request for comment.Riots and protests have taken place nearly every night in Portland for months this year. The situation has calmed down in recent weeks, but sporadic explosions of violence still occur.The vandalism came after the PNW Youth Liberation Front, a group linked to Antifa, called for "direct action" in Twitter posts that said, "[Expletive] Thanksgiving."The group later shared a report from an Antifa website that praised the toppling of a memorial for the Mexican-American War at a cemetery in Portland on Nov. 25.Vandals sprayed graffiti that said, "[Expletive] USA," and "Eat [expletive] colonizers."Follow Zachary on Twitter: @zackstieber