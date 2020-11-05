Society's Child
'We are ungovernable': Antifa thugs terrorize Portland residents, business owners on Election Night
The Post Millennial
Thu, 05 Nov 2020 17:29 UTC
Regardless of who is determined to be the presidential elect, leftist militants who have since May continually wreaked havoc on Portland have outlined their objective: the real enemy is the United States.
"F — Trump, F — Biden, death to America," Portland-based Antifa group Pacific Northwest Youth Liberation Front (PNWYLF) announced the mob's plans for Wednesday night's terror. "Whoever they vote for, we are ungovernable."
As a symbolic end to Election Day, leftist militants burned an American flag in front of the federal courthouse, chanting, "Black Lives Matter."
"Boots, boots, boots on the ground! We're here, we're here to shut this sh*t down!" Hundreds of rioters shut down the streets of Southeast Portland with a motor blockade and bikers. Their street-level security team was armed with semi-auto rifles, shotguns, and bats, among other riot-related weaponry.
While demanding the abolishment of police, they yelled "black power" repeatedly.
Antifa activists confronted civilians in residential neighborhoods, including a family with a "Biden-Harris" campaign sign on their property. "Don't destroy anything," the home owner pleaded. "Be peaceful."
"No one cares about your white a** opinion!" a crowd member fired back. "Who do you think you are telling black people how to protest? You f — ing white a** privilege old man."
Shouting over the others, a voice bellowed, "You asked for a peaceful protest. It's white supremacy! Asking people to be peaceful is white supremacy!" Another sang, "We don't need white people to speak for black people."
"You just came out to instigate violence," one protester accused the resident, adding that he was "distracting the movement" and should "go the f — home."
Later on in the protest, an individual was robbed of his phone for recording the night's activities. "Best thing to do is to download videos from antifa 'press' so that when they end up deleting them (because they don't like me RTing), there is still a copy of the record," The Post Millennial's editor-at-large Andy Ngo noted. "They want to control who can record & who can share videos from their violent protests. Don't let them."
Ngo's remark was in response to one such "member of the media" who instructed fellow "journalists" to remove original recordings if Ngo were to share their video evidence. "It looks SUPER bad on him to be posting broken links & he always ends up deleting his tweet."
Then the mob gathered downtown, caught on camera surrounding a vehicle. A male with a blond afro spit on the car as the driver attempted to leave.
Random businesses were harassed. A woman wielding a bullhorn claimed that those inside Hoda's Lebanese Restaurant and Catering looked at her like she's "an animal" because she's black. "It's sad. C'mon. You know me. My mom works for you. You know my mom. You know who I am."
Rioters were hysterical because of a helicopter in the sky, believing the police were monitoring them from the sky. In actuality, the Portland Police Bureau confirmed that "no local law enforcement agency owns or operates a helicopter." However, the Life Flight was transporting a patient to a hospital for medical assistance.
A man on a megaphone commanded followers to leave small businesses alone but that the windows of larger establishments were fair game to smash in, because "f — capitalism."
In anticipation of election-related civil unrest in Portland, Oregon Governor Kate Brown issued an executive order that placed the city under a unified command structure headed by the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police. The National Guard was additionally on "standby."