The black activist community in Portland is putting some distance between itself and the anarchists roaming the city, using the @safePDXprotest Twitter account to mobilize.That's because the election of Joe Biden, seen as a victory by many protesters and by many in the Black Lives Matter movement, simply isn't enough for the anarchists in Portland.The group of anarchists,, recently gathered after Joe Biden's "victory" in the most recent election. Spurred by a call to action by the Twitter account, about 50 people gathered around one "young man" to lambaste "liberals for celebrating the defeat of President Trump while capitalism and the political system remained entrenched."This has led black activists and community leaders to speak out, claiming the anarchists are "hijacking" their movement and are now "undermining the push for racial justice". Mingus Mapps, a Black resident who won a seat on the Portland City Council this month, said:"We're going to get out of the game of smoke bombs and rubber bullets and dressing cops up like they're Marines as we stand outside public buildings and yell at each other," he continued.The anarchists are intent on tearing down the entire American system, including capitalism. Many of them told the LA Times that Biden is "no better than Trump". No one gave their real names for their respective interviews. The group was handing out pamphlets titled "Abolish All Mayors" and "Why We Break Windows".The latter pamphlet states:Officer Derek Carmon, a Portland Police Bureau spokesman, said:Shirley Jackson, a Portland State University professor of Black studies, said:Ron Herndon, a longtime Black activist concluded: