Portland police cracking down on BLM protest, arresting dozens over fear they could attack precinct again
Sun, 11 Oct 2020 21:38 UTC
Around 75 people joined Saturday night's protest in Northeast Portland and marched their way to North Precinct, a building which has been at the center of numerous protests that have devolved into arson and violence.
The 75 protesters on Saturday night were nearly all dressed in armor and helmets, with many even carrying shields. They blocked public roadways as they marched.
Police noted in their public statement about the night's events that, in the past, "officers have attempted to deescalate by staying far back, and not intervening when streets were blocked by crowds. That strategy has not been successful in preventing violence from individuals in the crowd who are intent on forcing officers to respond."
The failure of this previous 'strategy' mixed with "information that the gathering was a planned 'direct action' event" drove police to intervene earlier than they normally would, with videos showing them forcing some protesters to the ground to arrest them. A total of 26 people were ultimately arrested for charges such as disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer.
WARNING: VIDEOS MAY CONTAIN EXPLICIT LANGUAGE
Critics on social media have responded to the footage by blasting police officers for acting too aggressively and too early in the matter.
"This was completely unprovoked I am too upset for words right now," independent journalist Alissa Azar tweeted in response to footage of police arresting protesters.
Comment: Portland law enforcement has finally had enough. Perhaps events like that below have given them some heart. The Post Millennial reports:
Two Portland protesters have been federally charged after lying down to block the driveway of the local Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility at a violent Black Lives Matter-Antifa protest.
18-year-old Essence Maya Sylvester and 20-year-old Alexis Richter, both of Portland, are accused of obstructing authorities from protecting federal property. Richter is an undergraduate student studying mathematics and computer science at the private liberal arts university, Reed College.
Wednesday morning, a crowd gathered in front of the ICE facility for the 121st night of anti-police protests. The facility is protected by officers with the Federal Protective Services. Rioters threw rocks toward the officers and shined flash lights in their eyes. Officers charged out to disperse rioters with teargas and smoke after an individual hurled a lit incendiary device on the roof of the complex.
Protesters later returned to the building. Sylvester and Richter allegedly blocked the entrance by lying across the entryway, preventing law enforcement vehicles from entering or leaving the premises. Both failed to move despite repeated warnings not to impede traffic. They were arrested and refused to provide their names to officers.
The Portland ICE facility has been a frequent target of mass protests and riots in recent months. In 2018, the area around it was occupied for five weeks.
Sylvester and Richter were released on conditions pending trial scheduled for Dec. 8.
