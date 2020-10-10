NBA BLM
The NBA, amid suffering from record lows in their ratings, has agreed to leave all the recent social justice messages "off the floor" starting with the next season.

Adam Silver, the commissioner of the NBA, had during past months insisted in promoting a pro Black Lives Matter to support the leagues overwhelmingly African American players.

According to NBC Sports, "Adam Silver told them, 'Hey guys, this is what we're going to do to support our players. Our league is overwhelmingly comprised of African American players. This is important. This is a partnership. We need to work together to get through this season and into next year.'"

"The messages agreed upon by the National Basketball Players Association and the NBA are: Black Lives Matter, Say Their Names, Vote, I Can't Breathe, Justice, Peace, Equality, Freedom, Enough, Power to the People, Justice Now, Say Her Name, Sí Se Puede (Yes We Can), Liberation, See Us, Hear Us, Respect Us, Love Us, Listen, Listen to Us, Stand Up, Ally, Anti-Racist, I Am A Man, Speak Up, How Many More, Group Economics, Education Reform and Mentor," said ESPN, referring to the messages approved by the league to show support for social justice issues on the court.

300 of the league's 350 players chose to do so, generally by wearing "Black Lives Matter" T-shirts, during a season that has now become famous for the worst ratings ever. Viewership was down 68% on average for the NBA finals this year between the LA Lakers and the Miami Heat.

Silver has now reversed his position, saying that he is committing to league play going back to "normal" next year.