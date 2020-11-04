© REUTERS/Brendan McDermid







Troublemakers have been arrested across the US, from Washington DC to Seattle, as anti-racism demonstrators pushed the limits of largely peaceful protest on election night.The demonstrations centered on the racial equality movement, but they have varied in scope and focus., protesting against Donald Trump's presidency and campaigning for racial equality, while smaller protests took place elsewhere in the country.In Washington, people convened on Black Lives Matter (BLM) Plaza, one block away from the White House. Some held "Trump / Pence Out" signs and denounced the president for being a 'racist'.Others marched through the city's downtown area,and in the streets. Rapper 50 Cent slammed one of them for making a mockery of an important issue.In some areas of DC, black-clad protesters clashed with police, leading to a number of arrests.A good number of BLM supporters marched through the streets of Portland,BLM crowds also called for the abolition of the police.Portland demonstrators were also spottedIn Seattle, the police were out in force to prevent further unrest and apprehend troublemakers. "Eight arrests this evening for pedestrian interference, obstruction, assault on an officer, reckless driving, and criminal mischief," Seattle Police said on Twitter.It was reported thatIn a tweet from the police, demonstrators can be seen blocking a bypass.Another video showed reported Antifa protesters stealing a 'Trump 2020' banner from a member of the public.One black woman told the Seattle Times that, whoever wins, "it's going be the same for me. I'm still going to get followed in the store. ... I'm still going to get put in a redlined community."Cities across the US had prepared themselves for a wave of violence in the wake of Tuesday's election. Shops and restaurants have been boarded up to prevent the widespread looting that took place earlier in the year.