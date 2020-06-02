Society's Child
95% of the 400 individuals arrested in Santa Monica traveled to the city, police say
Mon, 01 Jun 2020
Santa Monica Police Chief Cynthia Renaud announced the number of arrests Monday morning during a press conference, stating that the actions did not represent the city itself or its residents.
The arrest charges ranged from looting, assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a police officer and curfew violations. The city imposed a 4 p.m. curfew Sunday as a result of the looting, but authorities didn't begin to enforce the curfew until later in the evening.
Many government officials both locally and nationwide have continued to clarify the difference between protesters and looters, saying that the latter came with the intent of capitalizing on the large crowds and fragile state of the nation from the coronavirus pandemic for personal gain.
Santa Monica will impose another curfew at 1:30 p.m. Monday for residents citywide that will remain in place until 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
A peaceful march down Ocean Boulevard that started around noon Sunday was overshadowed by looting reported at several stores in Santa Monica Place shopping center and on nearby Fourth Street. News footage showed many people carrying merchandise and running out of stores that had been broken into.
