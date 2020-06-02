© Mario Tam



Over 400 individuals were arrested Sunday night in Santa Monica after a night filled with looting and unrest, but officials say 95% were individuals who traveled to the city in order to cause chaos.Santa Monica Police Chief Cynthia Renaud announced the number of arrests Monday morning during a press conference, stating that the actions did not represent the city itself or its residents.Santa Monica will impose another curfew at 1:30 p.m. Monday for residents citywide that will remain in place until 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.A peaceful march down Ocean Boulevard that started around noon Sunday was overshadowed by looting reported at several stores in Santa Monica Place shopping center and on nearby Fourth Street. News footage showed many people carrying merchandise and running out of stores that had been broken into.