New York's top terrorism official says there's evidence that members of anarchist groups from outside the city intentionally planned to incite violence at protests calling for justice in the death of George Floyd.The fact remains that the majority of those arrested were locals. Some like Mayor de Blasio's daughter were arrested for "unlawful assembly," and others were arrested for acts of violence."Before the protests began, organizers of certain anarchists groups set out to raise bail money and people who would be responsible to be raising bail money, they set out to recruit medics and medical teams with gear to deploy in anticipation of violent interactions with police," Miller said.Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday morning that the members of the anarchist movement plan together online and that "they have explicit rules, and we're going to make all this information available today and in the days ahead."Among the out-of-area instigators were two sisters from upstate New York. They were detained after one threw a Molotov cocktail at a police van. The woman who threw the Molotov cocktail will face federal charges from prosecutors in Brooklyn, law enforcement source said.