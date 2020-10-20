Society's Child
BLM activist charged with hate crime over assault of black conservative in San Francisco
The Post Millenial
Tue, 20 Oct 2020 19:25 UTC
On Saturday, the San Francisco Police Department responded to a report of an assault near City Hall at a conservative-organized protest against Big Tech. Authorities met with "Team Save America" free speech organizer Philip Anderson. The black 25-year-old victim was punched in the face by a masked male assailant wearing tactical gloves who called him a racial slur. Philip lost two teeth and was left bloodied. Far-left protesters accused the rally of being fascist.
35-year-old Androa "Dro" Anderson, of Watsonville, Cal., was taken into custody in Oakland the day after the assault and transported to San Francisco County Jail where he was booked on charges of mayhem with a hate crime enhancement. He and Philip share the same surname but are not related. Androa's bail is set at $110,000, according to the San Francisco Sheriff's Office.
Anderson taping himself committing burglary and arson of a presumed conservative's private property
"Caught a #ThinBlueLine #MAGA Flagga LACKIN!" Androa captioned with a video showing him stealing a pro-police flag from a car with a "MAGA" sticker in late June. "You advocate for Police Genocide [sic], harassment, abuse, rape, and mass incarceration you a threat on my family's existence and humanity. #bluelivesmatter NO #BLUELIVESMURDER." The video shows him lighting the stolen flag on fire.
"I hold no grudge against him. He's been brainwashed," says Philip. He says Antifa rioters physically blocked attendees from going to his rally on Saturday. The video recording shows masked protesters calling him the n-word and trying to tear down barricades. A GoFundMe for his medical costs has so far raised over $29,000.
Philip is most upset that his accounts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram were terminated hours after the assault. "I'm the victim and I get banned? They erased my existence." He says he plans to organize another protest against Big Tech.
In addition to Philip, three police officers were hurt by counter protesters. The investigation into Saturday's violence is being led by the SFPD Night Investigations Unit and Special Investigations Unit. SFPD asks anyone with information to call the 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411.