© Portland Police Bureau

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston's What's Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX, Parler @BobPrice, and Facebook.

Antifa protesters in Portland, Oregon, vandalized the Democratic Party headquarters on Sunday night. They apparently painted "F**k Biden" and "No more presidents."The headquarters of the Democratic Party of Multnomah County, Oregon, came under attack Sunday night from Antifa protesters. The vandals smashed windows and painted "F**k Biden" followed by an Antifa brand. They also painted, "No more presidents" on the building.A photo tweeted by the Portland Police Bureau shows the vandalized headquarters building with smashed windows. In addition to the other two messages, vandals also painted "ACAB" and "BLM."Other videos tweeted by journalist Andy Ngo show the extent of the damage to the building.Portland police officers made at least one arrest.