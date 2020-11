A prominent Black Lives Matter leader in Milwaukee, Wisc. has been arrested on suspicion of rape following a sex crime investigation.Frank David Sensabaugh, a 39-year-old rapper who goes by "Frank Nitty," was arrested by Milwaukee police on suspicion of felony third-degree sexual assault on Monday night. He filmed the arrest on Facebook live During his arrest, his son takes over the recording. As Sensabaugh is placed in the police car, a scuffle off-camera occurred between his friend and a police officer.On Aug. 24, he was part of a BLM protest that marched on private property in rural Michigan. The incident resulted in an exchange of crossfire. One protester was injured.He is currently being held at the Milwaukee County Jail and his bail is set at $50,000.