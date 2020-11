© Reuters / Jeff Hanisch



Trump's approval rating among black voters jumped to 46 percent from 25 percent earlier this month

Rapper Lil Wayne became the latest black entertainer to endorse or show willingness to work with President Donald Trump -Lil Wayne met with Trump in Miami on Thursday to discuss the president's "Platinum Plan" for investing $500 billion in black communities.The Twitter rage mob was inconsolable in response. "Lil Wayne'schip activated?" black comedian Jessica Frye tweeted on Thursday night. Another offended observer said, "Cabin must be Lil Wayne's favorite book ."Another commenter claimed to be ahead of the crowd in spotting the rapper's tendency to get along with white people: "Everyone is so late to the party that Lil Wayne is." Writer Bryson Henry called Lil Wayne "a contrarian coon" who is nowwhile comedian Karlous Miller was simply in disbelief that "Lil Wayne did that."West set off alarm bells with the skin-color police when he met with Trump in 2017 and again the next year, sitting down with the president in the Oval Office . Little did critics know then that West, now a presidential candidate himself, was starting a trend of wildly successful rappers cozying up to Trump.Another rapper, Ice Cube, was hit with backlash earlier this month after merely agreeing to work with Trump on the Platinum Plan., saying that he's on no one's team and is willing to work with "whoever is in power" to help black Americans. Still,Also this month, rapper 50 Cent said he will vote for Trump because Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden's policies would cause his taxes to skyrocket. Although 50 Cent has been critical of Trump,. White comedian Chelsea Handler , who dated 50 Cent in 2011, said, ", so he can't vote for Donald Trump.""Oh, no Wayne," he tweeted. "I would have never took this picture."It's easy to see why leftists such as Handler would be disturbed by popular black entertainers voicing support for Trump.Trump won just eight percent of the black vote in 2016, but that was better than Mitt Romney's six percent in 2012., according to Rasmussen Reports polling. The president hopes to have swayed some black voters by working to reform the criminal-justice system and boost funding to historically black colleges.Lil Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., has more than 34 million followers on Twitter., according to SA Hip Hop magazine.The New Orleans native has courted racial controversy in the past, such as when he denounced Black Lives Matter in an ABC interview in July.Not all of the reaction to Lil Wayne's Trump endorsement was negative. Conservative black author Melissa Tate said she sees it as another sign of black people waking up to the fact that they have been "used and abused" by Democrats for 50 years. She added that "white liberal supremacist" Handler is "about to remind Lil Wayne that he is black ."