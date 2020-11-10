Puppet Masters
Team Trump to hold campaign-style rallies, will push voter fraud examples
New York Post
Mon, 09 Nov 2020 16:57 UTC
The group of rallies, first reported Sunday by Axios, will be focused on highlighting the Trump campaign's legal effort to win back a lost election by highlighting specific examples of voter fraud.
The obituaries specifically are meant to act as evidence that President-elect Joe Biden won the election by what the Trump team has repeatedly referred to as "illegal" votes.
Reached for comment by The Post, Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh denied that the rallies would involve the president himself.
"These would be grassroots rallies, as we've already seen pop up in a variety of states since Election Day, organic shows of support like the tractor and boat parades have been all year. These is no plan for the president to hold rallies," he said in a statement.
While specific locations and dates have not yet been announced, the Trump team is focusing their efforts on the must-win swing states of Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania, although other states could be included, a campaign official told the Post.
There is "no daylight" between those working on the Trump campaign and those in the Trump White House, specifically senior adviser Jared Kushner and chief of staff Mark Meadows.
"We all have the same goal in mind, which is using the legal process over the next many days and weeks ahead to make sure that the president is re-elected," one adviser told The Post.
Biden won the 2020 White House race on Saturday after clinching the must-win state of Pennsylvania. He has since claimed victory and begun building out his transition team, but Trump has refused to concede the race.
Instead, Trump continues to vow to fight the election outcome in court, questioning its legitimacy.
On Sunday, Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani said he intends to file up to 10 lawsuits alleging election fraud.
Speaking to Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures," the former NYC mayor argued, "At this point, it would be wrong for him to concede."
"There is strong evidence that this was an election that in at least three or four states, and possible 10, it was stolen. In other words, it was based on false votes. Now, you can't let an election go into history without challenging that," he continued.
Besides a single example alleged by the Trump campaign of voter fraud in Nevada, which would not have been enough to sway an entire election outcome if proven, the team has not provided evidence of widespread fraud.
Speaking to host Maria Bartiromo, Giuliani pledged that voters would see evidence this week as part of the lawsuits.
"Right now we have one [lawsuit]," he said. "We have two that are being drafted, and the potential is 10. We haven't investigated all the rest of those states. ... You want an estimate? By the end of the week, we'll have four or five."
I only hope people realize who the true enemy is and don't kill each other over an orchestrated divide created by the tribe.