Legal experts have warned they still have concerns over controversial hate crime proposals - amid warnings over insulting someone being a criminal offence.Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf last month outlined amendments to the Scottish Government proposals amid concerns over the potential impact on freedom of expression.Following the change of heart, the contentious stirring up hatred offences will now "require an intention on the part of the accused" for an offence to have been committed.Roddy Dunlop the dean of Faculty of Advocates, welcomed the change of heart from Mr Yousaf, -He said: "We do still have a residual concern regarding the use of insulting with regard to race and only to race.He added: "Why would we want characteristics to be protected against insults?Michael Clancy from the Law Society of Scotland, warned that "there are issues with the use of the word insulting".He added: "This is lowering the bar for criminality a bit too far.Dr Andrew Tickell from Glasgow Caledonian University, added that he would "struggle to see circumstances where communication or comment would be somehow insulting but not abusive" and called for it to be "made more simple".But he stressed that "there are many, many instances in which the state does just that".He added: "It is equally criminal to punch somebody in your own home as it is in the street."I suppose the counter view would be you want to stop, for example, the radicalisation of children within the home by hate speech being propagated within the home in the same way you do with someone on a street corner.Mr Clancy said "there shouldn't be a sanctuary when it comes to hate speech".Dr Tickell said some of the media "fixation" about being prosecuted over the dinner table as "quite ridiculous" given the seriousness of hate speech.Calum Steele, general secretary of the Scottish Police Federation, told MSPs that "there is no general defence for committing crime in your own home" but added that "we have to recognise there are some hot topics that can be discussed in the home", which could include transgender identity "that could be argued as hateful and abusive".