A conservative group's new documentary on Antifa - the group called just "an idea" by Joe Biden and defended by the media for its "mostly peaceful" protests - has been suppressed by Big Tech for terms-of-service violations.While on YouTube the original version was apparently blocked due to copyright claims, Vimeo reportedly told the video's uploader:While the original upload was wiped from YouTube, multiple age-restricted and demonetized copies of the film were still available on Sunday night.Ironically, one of the reasons given for censoring the film contradicts the mainstream-media narrative on Antifa. Biden, the Democrat presidential candidate, tried to downplay the group as "an idea" in his October 22 debate with President Donald Trump.Posobiec pointed out that all the footage shown in the film was from news broadcasts or other verified sources. None of the scenes was extreme, he said, and most could already be found on YouTube.